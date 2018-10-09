Some Initial PostgreSQL 11.0 Database Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 October 2018 at 02:42 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Among other software releases, yesterday brought the debut of the PostgreSQL 11.0 database server. Given it has possible performance enhancements and the new (non-default) LLVM-based just-in-time compilation ability, I decided to run some benchmarks on the powerful Dell PowerEdge EPYC 2P server.

PostgreSQL 11.0 is a big update for this popular database server. Those unfamiliar with its changes can find the details via the release notes. Details on the LLVM JIT back-end can be found via the in-tree documentation. The just-in-time compilation support didn't get enabled by default with PostgreSQL 11.0 due to open performance issues, but can be manually enabled for those wishing to run experiments or happen to be running a lot of complex queries where the JIT capability is likely to pay off.


I ran some basic benchmarks of PostgreSQL 11.0 compared to PostgreSQL 10.5 using our standard test script with the same parameters across PostgreSQL versions. Tests were done on Ubuntu 18.10 with LLVM/Clang 7.0. PostgreSQL 11.0 was benched with and without the LLVM JIT functionality.

Obviously with time more PostgreSQL 11.0 benchmarks will be coming on more hardware/platforms just that this week it's a particularly busy benchmark time.

With a single-thread read test, PostgreSQL 11.0 was edging about 3% higher than PostgreSQL 10.5. With the LLVM JIT enabled was trying to push higher but was within the margin of error.

With read and write tests, the LLVM JIT did come out ahead but still was statistically insignificant.

When putting more load on the server, the LLVM JIT enabled about a 3% performance boost while there was no real difference between PostgreSQL 10.5 and 11.0. Obviously more complex PostgreSQL queries are likely to benefit greater from the LLVM JIT as well as tuning with the JIT variables, but it will be interesting to see how far it evolves by the time of PostgreSQL 12.0 as the next point we could potentially see it enabled by default. Confirmation of the JIT presence can be found via EXPLAIN on Postgres queries and from pg_settings are various JIT tunables. More tests soon.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
HarfBuzz 2.0 Released For Advancing Open-Source Text Shaping
PostgreSQL 11.0 Released With Better Robustness, Performance Improvements
Raptor Computing Systems Is Working On Bringing Up Chrome's POWER Support
PostgreSQL 11 RC1 Released Ahead Of Stable Release Next Week
Asterisk 16.0 VoIP / PSTN PBX Open-Source Software Released
Why Facebook Loves Open-Source Firmware
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero
AMD Stages A Number Of Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0 - Plus Vega 20 "MGPU Fan Boost"
AMD Posts Latest Open-Source Linux Patches For FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync / VRR
MidnightBSD 1.0 Is Ready To Shine With ZFS Support, Ryzen Compatibility
Fedora Workstation 29 Is Looking Up To Be Another Impressive Release, Looking Great