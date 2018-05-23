PostgreSQL 11 Is Continuing With More Performance Improvements, JIT'ing

PostgreSQL 11 is the next major feature release of this open-source database SQL server due out later in 2018. While it's not out yet, their release notes were recently updated for providing an overview of what's coming as part of this next major update.
To little surprise, performance improvements remain a big focus for PostgreSQL 11 with various optimizations as well as continued parallelization work and also the recently introduced just-in-time (JIT) compilation support.
- Improvements to partitioning with allowing partitioning by hash key and behavior changes to UPDATE/SELECT/PRIMARY KEY.
- Improvements to parallelism with parallelized hash joins, parallelized CREATE INDEX, and other parallelized work.
- SQL stored procedures handling with support for embedded transactions.
- JIT compilation of some SQL code. This is what we began talking about back in March for LLVM JIT support for PostgreSQL to lead to faster performance.
- Various other performance improvements.
The in-progress SGML release notes provide the current list of highlights for the upcoming PostgreSQL 11.0. There is also the PostgreSQL TODO page as part of their Wiki.
