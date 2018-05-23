PostgreSQL 11 Is Continuing With More Performance Improvements, JIT'ing
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 May 2018 at 05:55 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
PostgreSQL 11 is the next major feature release of this open-source database SQL server due out later in 2018. While it's not out yet, their release notes were recently updated for providing an overview of what's coming as part of this next major update.

To little surprise, performance improvements remain a big focus for PostgreSQL 11 with various optimizations as well as continued parallelization work and also the recently introduced just-in-time (JIT) compilation support.

- Improvements to partitioning with allowing partitioning by hash key and behavior changes to UPDATE/SELECT/PRIMARY KEY.

- Improvements to parallelism with parallelized hash joins, parallelized CREATE INDEX, and other parallelized work.

- SQL stored procedures handling with support for embedded transactions.

- JIT compilation of some SQL code. This is what we began talking about back in March for LLVM JIT support for PostgreSQL to lead to faster performance.

- Various other performance improvements.

The in-progress SGML release notes provide the current list of highlights for the upcoming PostgreSQL 11.0. There is also the PostgreSQL TODO page as part of their Wiki.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Vim 8.1 Adds Support For Running A Terminal In The Vim Window
HHVM 3.26 Released With New HackC Compiler Front-End
Allwinner Open-Source Video Decode Continues Improving With Sunxi-Cedrus Driver
GIMP Now Moving Full Steam Ahead With Their GTK3 Port
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt
AMD Rolls Out New Firmware For A Number Of GPUs