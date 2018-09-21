PostgreSQL 11 Beta 4 Released With JIT Compilation Disabled By Default

The fourth and likely last beta release of PostgreSQL 11 is now available.
One of the headlining features of PostgreSQL 11 was the new LLVM JIT compiler option but as of a few days ago it's been disabled by default due to some performance problems and at this stage seeming to really only help long and complex queries. But for those wanting to try out this just-in-time support can easily enable it with a configuration option in this beta as well as for the final release.
PostgreSQL 11 Beta 4 should be feature-complete aside from any last minute adjustments. Some of the other PostgreSQL 11 work to look forward to is more performance tuning, VACUUM and XML changes, various tooling fixes/upgrades, and other refinements.
More details on the new PostgreSQL 11 Beta 4 build via PostgreSQL.org. Following the beta will be one or more release candidates before seeing the final release in the not too distant future.
