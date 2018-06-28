PostgreSQL 11 Beta 2 Released With VACUUM & XML Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 28 June 2018 at 09:47 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
One month has passed since PostgreSQL 11 Beta 1 while today the second beta has succeeded it.

PostgreSQL 11 is prepping many new features including various performance improvements, better partitioning, parallelism enhancements, SQL stored procedure handling, initial JIT compilation for some code using LLVM, various performance optimizations, and much more.

In the past month since the initial beta, PostgreSQL 11 Beta 2 is bringing several fixes to its XML support, including better XPath support. There are also fixes to the VACUUM support, partitioning fixes, taking care of issues around query parallelism, memory leak issues taken care of, and also some Windows-specific platform issues resolved.

Download links and more information on PostgreSQL 11 Beta 2 are available from PostgreSQL.org.

PostgreSQL 11.0 is expected to be officially released before the end of the 2018 calendar year.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Python 3.7 Released With C API For Thread-Local Storage, Data Classes, Context Variables
The Perl Conference 2018 Session Videos Are Now Online
Rust 1.27 Released With SIMD Improvements
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
Flatpak 1.0 Nears With Today's 0.99.1 Release
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns