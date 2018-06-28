PostgreSQL 11 Beta 2 Released With VACUUM & XML Fixes

One month has passed since PostgreSQL 11 Beta 1 while today the second beta has succeeded it.
PostgreSQL 11 is prepping many new features including various performance improvements, better partitioning, parallelism enhancements, SQL stored procedure handling, initial JIT compilation for some code using LLVM, various performance optimizations, and much more.
In the past month since the initial beta, PostgreSQL 11 Beta 2 is bringing several fixes to its XML support, including better XPath support. There are also fixes to the VACUUM support, partitioning fixes, taking care of issues around query parallelism, memory leak issues taken care of, and also some Windows-specific platform issues resolved.
Download links and more information on PostgreSQL 11 Beta 2 are available from PostgreSQL.org.
PostgreSQL 11.0 is expected to be officially released before the end of the 2018 calendar year.
Add A Comment