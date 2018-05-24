PostgreSQL 11 Beta 1 Released With JIT Compilation, More Performance Tuning
The first beta of PostgreSQL 11.0 is now available for testing.

Just yesterday we happened to be talking about the new features coming for PostgreSQL 11 and today happened to mark the beta availability. PostgreSQL 11 is bringing continued performance optimizations, better handling of large data sets, usability improvements. initial JIT compilation support by making use of LLVM, and more.

More betas of PostgreSQL 11 moving forward followed by release candidates and by the end of the year to officially introduce PostgreSQL 11.0.

Details on the PostgreSQL 11 Beta 1 release via PostgreSQL.org.
