PostgreSQL 10.2 Released With A Ton Of Security & Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 February 2018 at 11:34 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
PostgreSQL 10.2 is now available as the latest point release to PostgreSQL 10.

While PostgreSQL 10.0 brought a ton of new features and improvements when released last October, these point releases are focused on just improving the stability and fixes for this popular database system.

PostgreSQL 10.2 has dozens of changes including vacuum fixes, incorrect query results in some conditions, repair failures, and a wide range of other fixes.

A complete list of the PostgreSQL 10.2 fixes/changes can be found via PostgreSQL.org. For those on older versions of this open-source database, PostgreSQL 9.6.7, 9.5.11, 9.4.16, and 9.3.21 are also available today with fixes and two important security updates.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Nextcloud 13 Released With Better Interface, End-To-End Encryption
SQLite 3.22 Brings Zipfile Module For Interacting With Zip Archives
Git 2.16 Released
HHVM 3.24 Released, The Final Supporting PHP5
Samba 4.8 RC1 Released, Samba 4.9 In Development On Git
Nextcloud Rolls Out Audio/Video/Chat Support
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk