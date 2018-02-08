PostgreSQL 10.2 is now available as the latest point release to PostgreSQL 10.
While PostgreSQL 10.0 brought a ton of new features and improvements when released last October, these point releases are focused on just improving the stability and fixes for this popular database system.
PostgreSQL 10.2 has dozens of changes including vacuum fixes, incorrect query results in some conditions, repair failures, and a wide range of other fixes.
A complete list of the PostgreSQL 10.2 fixes/changes can be found via PostgreSQL.org. For those on older versions of this open-source database, PostgreSQL 9.6.7, 9.5.11, 9.4.16, and 9.3.21 are also available today with fixes and two important security updates.
