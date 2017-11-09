PostgreSQL 10.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 9 November 2017 at 09:39 AM EST.
FREE SOFTWARE --
PostgreSQL 10.1 is now available as the first update over the recently released PostgreSQL 10.

Since the PostgreSQL 10.0 release just over one month ago, it's mostly fixes that have found their way into v10.1. PostgreSQL 10.1 has some crash fixes, fixes around logical replication, allowing of parallel execution of prepared statements with generic plans, updated time zone data, and a variety of other fixes and minor improvements.

Database administrators can find out more about today's PostgreSQL 10.1 update via the release notes.
