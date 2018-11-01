PortSmash: A New Side-Channel Vulnerability Affecting SMT/HT Processors (CVE-2018-5407)

A new CPU side-channel vulnerability made public today that's unrelated to Spectre and Meltdown speculative execution vulnerabilities is dubbed "PortSmash" but more formerly referred to as CVE-2018-5407.
University researchers discovered this side-channel vulnerability that results in data leakage due to execution engine sharing on processors with Simultaneous Multi-Threading, like Hyper Threading on Intel CPUs. This can lead to stealing a private key from a TLS server in a reported example. PortSmash can leak encrypted data from the CPU. Most of the research thus far has been around Intel processors with Hyper Threading but it's believed other CPUs with SMT like IBM POWER and AMD CPUs are also potentially affected.
Proof of concept code was posted today to GitHub while more technical details can be found via oss-security. The workaround to avoid the side-channel vulnerability is to disable SMT/HT from the BIOS.
