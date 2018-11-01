PortSmash: A New Side-Channel Vulnerability Affecting SMT/HT Processors (CVE-2018-5407)
Written by Michael Larabel in Security on 2 November 2018 at 03:55 PM EDT. 10 Comments
SECURITY --
A new CPU side-channel vulnerability made public today that's unrelated to Spectre and Meltdown speculative execution vulnerabilities is dubbed "PortSmash" but more formerly referred to as CVE-2018-5407.

University researchers discovered this side-channel vulnerability that results in data leakage due to execution engine sharing on processors with Simultaneous Multi-Threading, like Hyper Threading on Intel CPUs. This can lead to stealing a private key from a TLS server in a reported example. PortSmash can leak encrypted data from the CPU. Most of the research thus far has been around Intel processors with Hyper Threading but it's believed other CPUs with SMT like IBM POWER and AMD CPUs are also potentially affected.

Proof of concept code was posted today to GitHub while more technical details can be found via oss-security. The workaround to avoid the side-channel vulnerability is to disable SMT/HT from the BIOS.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Security News
STACKLEAK Plug-In Being Reattempted For Inclusion In Linux 4.20
Cross-Hyperthread Spectre V2 Mitigation Ready For Linux With STIBP
RELPOLINES: A New Spectre V2 Approach To Lower Overhead Of Retpolines
Spectre V2 "Lite" App-To-App Protection Mode Readying For The Linux Kernel
Next Linux Kernel Bringing "Speculative Store Bypass Safe" For ARMv8.5
Git Users Should Get To Updating Due To An Arbitrary Code Execution Vulnerability
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
NVIDIA RTX, AMD On Linux & Distro Performance Dominated Linux Discussions In October
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
Samsung Open-Source Group Reportedly Shuts Down