System76 released today Pop!_OS 20.04 as their in-house Linux distribution built off Ubuntu 20.04 LTS but with many customizations on top.
Besides their usual theming and other cosmetic changes and various optimizations for System76 hardware that have been in place from the start, Pop!_OS 20.04 introduces some new improvements on top of the re-based against Ubuntu 20.04.
Their GNOME-based Pop!_Shell has improved keyboard navigation, auto-tiling is enabled by default, workspace improvements, and other refinements.
Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS also features Flatpak support with Flathub enabled, improved integration around hybrid graphics particularly for Intel+NVIDIA laptops, automatic firmware update support for System76 hardware and any firmware via the LVFS, offline OS upgrade improvements, and other changes.
More details on Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS via the System76 blog.
In case you missed it, recently we carried out beta tests of Pop!_OS 19.10 vs. 20.04 performance using a System76 Thelio Major.
