System76 released today Pop!_OS 20.04 as their in-house Linux distribution built off Ubuntu 20.04 LTS but with many customizations on top.Besides their usual theming and other cosmetic changes and various optimizations for System76 hardware that have been in place from the start, Pop!_OS 20.04 introduces some new improvements on top of the re-based against Ubuntu 20.04.

Their GNOME-based Pop!_Shell has improved keyboard navigation, auto-tiling is enabled by default, workspace improvements, and other refinements.