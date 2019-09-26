Pop!_OS 19.10 Released With Tensorman Tool For Tensorflow Management, GNOME 3.34
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 October 2019 at 05:48 PM EDT. Add A Comment
System76 has released their newest operating system update of their Pop!_OS distribution based upon Ubuntu. Pop!_OS 19.10 is based upon this week's release of Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" but adding various extra changes and enhancements.

Pop!_OS 19.10 has theme updates including a new dark mode, rebasing the default theme on Adwaita, and updated sound effects. This is all while their default desktop is based on GNOME 3.34 with those latest packages also in Ubuntu 19.10 delivering better Wayland support and many other improvements.

Pop!_OS 19.10 also has Tensorman as a new tool developed at System76 for managing the Tensorflow toolchain and making it really easy to begin using Tensorflow on NVIDIA GPUs. Rounding out System76's original work on Pop!_OS 19.10 are upgrade improvements.

More details on Pop!_OS 19.10 via the System76 blog.
