Pop!_OS Continues Plotting Their Future Improvements: HiDPI, Bug Triage

Hot off their inaugural Pop!_OS release two weeks back, this Ubuntu-derived Linux distribution developed by System76 is moving onto their next set of goals.

Among the current focus for the system76 crew working on Pop!_OS includes:- Improved process for triaging bugs and now having a dedicated QA person on their team.- They are working on HiDPI improvements under their desktop on X11.- They will be working with upstream developers/designers at the GNOME London UX Hackfest.They have shared their latest Pop!_OS Linux operating system happenings in more detail over on their system76 blog