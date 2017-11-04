Pop!_OS Continues Plotting Their Future Improvements: HiDPI, Bug Triage
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 4 November 2017 at 06:30 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Hot off their inaugural Pop!_OS release two weeks back, this Ubuntu-derived Linux distribution developed by System76 is moving onto their next set of goals.


Among the current focus for the system76 crew working on Pop!_OS includes:

- Improved process for triaging bugs and now having a dedicated QA person on their team.

- They are working on HiDPI improvements under their desktop on X11.

- They will be working with upstream developers/designers at the GNOME London UX Hackfest.

They have shared their latest Pop!_OS Linux operating system happenings in more detail over on their system76 blog.
