System76 Releases Pop!_OS 21.10

Linux PC vendor System76 has released Pop!_OS 21.10 as the newest version of their Ubuntu-based operating system.Pop!_OS 21.10 is the latest version of their popular open-source desktop OS that features desktop improvements and other mostly UI alterations compared to Ubuntu 21.10. One of the new features with Pop!_OS 21.10 is its "Application Library" window that they aim as an alternative to GNOME's Application Wall.

A video courtesy of System76 for showing off the Application Library they are promoting with Pop!_OS 21.10 as one if its main enhancements: