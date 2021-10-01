System76 Releases Pop!_OS 21.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 December 2021 at 12:00 PM EST. 11 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Linux PC vendor System76 has released Pop!_OS 21.10 as the newest version of their Ubuntu-based operating system.

Pop!_OS 21.10 is the latest version of their popular open-source desktop OS that features desktop improvements and other mostly UI alterations compared to Ubuntu 21.10. One of the new features with Pop!_OS 21.10 is its "Application Library" window that they aim as an alternative to GNOME's Application Wall.


A video courtesy of System76 for showing off the Application Library they are promoting with Pop!_OS 21.10 as one if its main enhancements:


Pop!_OS 21.10 should be available for download now on System76.com.
11 Comments
Related News
OpenSolaris/Illumos-Derived OpenIndiana 2021.10 Released With Better Hardware Support
Genode OS 21.11 Now Has Working Intel Gen9+ Graphics, Better PinePhone Support
Arch-Based EndeavourOS 21.4 Released With FSTRIM, Btrfs Zstd, PipeWire By Default
NixOS 21.11 Released But Its Own Package Manager Is Left Behind Due To Regressions
Haiku OS Managing To Run Zink OpenGL Atop Radeon Vulkan Driver For 3D Acceleration
Archinstall 2.3 Released For Easily Installing Arch Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs
LLVM Clang 14 Lands An "Amazing" Performance Optimization
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features
Ubuntu Rethinking Its Initramfs Compression Strategy
Firefox 95 Ready With RLBox Sandboxing Across All Platforms