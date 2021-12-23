Polychromatic 0.7.3 Released With New Razer Device Support, 8000Hz Polling

Polychromatic as the open-source GUI front-end for working in turn with OpenRazer for configuring Razer peripherals under Linux is out with a new holiday release.
Polychromatic works with the open-source, community-maintained OpenRazer for supporting Razer peripherals and other devices under Linux for managing RGB lighting and various device settings under Linux where there isn't any official support from Razer Inc.
Following the release of OpenRazer 3.2 from earlier this month, the Polychromatic front-end is now up to version 0.7.3. With Polychromatic 0.7.3 there are device maps added for the Razer Blade 2021 Advanced and Razer Basilisk V3 hardware. There is also now support for polling rates up to 8000Hz for the newest Razer mice having polling rates this high.
Polychromatic 0.7.3 also has a possible crash fix, improved troubleshooter checks, and other changes. Downloads and more details on the new Polychromatic update via GitHub.
