Polychromatic 0.7.3 Released With New Razer Device Support, 8000Hz Polling
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 December 2021 at 03:16 PM EST. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Polychromatic as the open-source GUI front-end for working in turn with OpenRazer for configuring Razer peripherals under Linux is out with a new holiday release.

Polychromatic works with the open-source, community-maintained OpenRazer for supporting Razer peripherals and other devices under Linux for managing RGB lighting and various device settings under Linux where there isn't any official support from Razer Inc.

Following the release of OpenRazer 3.2 from earlier this month, the Polychromatic front-end is now up to version 0.7.3. With Polychromatic 0.7.3 there are device maps added for the Razer Blade 2021 Advanced and Razer Basilisk V3 hardware. There is also now support for polling rates up to 8000Hz for the newest Razer mice having polling rates this high.


Polychromatic 0.7.3 also has a possible crash fix, improved troubleshooter checks, and other changes. Downloads and more details on the new Polychromatic update via GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
GIMP 2.10.30 Released With Better Adobe PSD Support, Improved Portals Integration
Zstd 1.5.1 Released With Even More Performance Improvements
FSF Adopts A Board Member Agreement, Code of Ethics For Board Members
PAPPL 1.1 Open-Source Printer Framework Adds WiFi Configuration, IPP-USB
SeaBIOS 1.15 Released With Better NVMe & USB Device Support
Blender 3.0 Shines As A Huge Update For This Leading Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
Ubuntu Developers Figuring Out Dual-Boot Changes Ahead Of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
Debian 11.2 Released With Updates For Bugs & Security Issues - Including Log4j