Polychromatic 0.7 Released With Improved UI For Configuring Gaming Keyboards, Mice

Polychromatic as the long-running, third-party, open-source project to allow Razer's gaming peripherals like mice and keyboard to be configured under Linux is out with a major update.Polychromatic 0.7.0 is out this week with a overhauled user-interface and improving support for newer peripherals supported by OpenRazer. The Polychromatic UI has been rewritten now in PyQt5 rather than leveraging WebKitGTK. With the transition of the underlying interface also comes a new tab and sidebar interface, new dialogs, and other enhancements. Polychromatic also now features an effect editor for creating your own RGB animated effects.

While Polychromatic has long been tailored to supporting Razer devices on Linux, Polychromatic now has a goal of being vendor agnostic and "with a goal to have seamless integration between RGB brands" while for now the desktop software is hooked into just OpenRazer.More details on the big Polychromatic 0.7 release via GitHub