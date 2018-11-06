Polaris 12 & Vega 12 Support Heading To The AMDKFD Compute Kernel Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 November 2018 at 05:56 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
With the Linux 4.20 merge window past, DRM developers are already busy on their feature work for the next cycle -- AMD developers included. With this follow-on kernel release among the AMD Radeon driver features will be "AMDKFD" support for the Vega 12 and Polaris 12 graphics processors.

With Linux 4.20, AMDKFD began merging its code into AMDGPU. AMDKFD is the "Kernel Fusion Driver" that pairs with the ROCm user-space for GPU compute support, including OpenCL. AMDKFD+ROCm continues being brought up and to more GPUs as an alternative to their PAL-based closed-source OpenCL driver. With the Linux 4.21 kernel, the AMDKFD code is now supporting the Polaris 12 and Vega 12 GPUs.


The low-end Polaris GPUs will now be able to enjoy AMDKFD+ROCm compute support.


Rather long overdue as the support additions are mostly trivial, AMDKFD is seeing Polaris 12 and Vega 12 support. Polaris 12 is the GPU of the low-end Radeon RX 550 graphics cards. The Vega 12 open-source work has been ongoing for months while AMDKFD and elsewhere in the stack has already been plumbed for the highly anticipated 7nm Vega 20.

The Vega 12 and Polaris 12 support in the KFD compute kernel code is the main feature addition of yesterday's KFD patch series. At least one more batch of AMDKFD patches is expected for the next kernel cycle and to further tie the code into the AMDGPU DRM module.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
WattmanGTK Is A Simple GUI For Radeon Power/Performance Knobs On Linux
AMDGPU Reset Recovery To Be Flipped On By Default For Newer Radeon GPUs
AMDGPU Firmware Files Updated, Raven Ridge DMCU Firmware Added
AMDVLK Driver Still Being Fixed Up For Steam Play / Proton, Wayland Improvements
Radeon Software 18.40 Released For Linux Systems
A 2018 Autumn Linux Driver Update For The ATI RAGE 128 Series
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
NVIDIA RTX, AMD On Linux & Distro Performance Dominated Linux Discussions In October
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
An Open Letter To Solus From Its Founder Ikey Doherty
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting