Polaris 12 & Vega 12 Support Heading To The AMDKFD Compute Kernel Code

With the Linux 4.20 merge window past, DRM developers are already busy on their feature work for the next cycle -- AMD developers included. With this follow-on kernel release among the AMD Radeon driver features will be "AMDKFD" support for the Vega 12 and Polaris 12 graphics processors.
With Linux 4.20, AMDKFD began merging its code into AMDGPU. AMDKFD is the "Kernel Fusion Driver" that pairs with the ROCm user-space for GPU compute support, including OpenCL. AMDKFD+ROCm continues being brought up and to more GPUs as an alternative to their PAL-based closed-source OpenCL driver. With the Linux 4.21 kernel, the AMDKFD code is now supporting the Polaris 12 and Vega 12 GPUs.
The low-end Polaris GPUs will now be able to enjoy AMDKFD+ROCm compute support.
Rather long overdue as the support additions are mostly trivial, AMDKFD is seeing Polaris 12 and Vega 12 support. Polaris 12 is the GPU of the low-end Radeon RX 550 graphics cards. The Vega 12 open-source work has been ongoing for months while AMDKFD and elsewhere in the stack has already been plumbed for the highly anticipated 7nm Vega 20.
The Vega 12 and Polaris 12 support in the KFD compute kernel code is the main feature addition of yesterday's KFD patch series. At least one more batch of AMDKFD patches is expected for the next kernel cycle and to further tie the code into the AMDGPU DRM module.
1 Comment