PoCL 3.0 Released With Minimal OpenCL 3.0 Implementation For CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 10 June 2022 at 01:00 PM EDT.
PoCL 3.0 has been formally released today for this portable OpenCL implementation that supports execution on CPUs or other back-ends by way of LLVM such as for targeting AMD HSA, NVIDIA GPUs, and other accelerators. With PoCL 3.0 comes initial OpenCL 3.0 support while the actual conformance results are still pending.

The PoCL LLVM-based OpenCL implementation has supported OpenCL 1.2 with some OpenCL 2.0 functionality while now they have the "minimal" level of support needed for OpenCL 3.0. The PoCL developers though have yet to submit their OpenCL conformance test suite (CTS) results to Khronos for actual certification.


In addition to working out OpenCL 3.0, PoCL 3.0 also adds LLVM/Clang 14.0 API compatibility, improved tracing and visualization, support for generating specialized work-group functions, fixed SPIR-V printf support, and other fixes/improvements.

Downloads and more details on PoCL 3.0 via PortableCL.org.
