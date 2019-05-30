Plymouth Adds New Firmware Upgrade Mode For Better Fwupd Integration

Plymouth, the Linux graphical boot splash screen system/interface used by most Linux distributions out there, now has a "firmware upgrade mode" for offering a tighter level of integration with Fwupd when performing system BIOS/firmware updates.
The firmware upgrade mode for Plymouth was written by Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes. Richard is employed by Red Hat along with the Plymouth and Fwupd development all being started by and driven by Red Hat developers. This firmware upgrade mode allows for providing localized text string translations for during the firmware update process and also for displaying the vendor BIOS logo (on supported systems) during the firmware update process.
The mode is a small but pleasant addition to Plymouth for improving the experience when flashing your motherboard/system UEFI/BIOS on Linux.
This work also ties in with all of the nice Plymouth improvements (and work elsewhere in the stack) by Red Hat's Hans de Goede on polishing the Linux boot experience.
