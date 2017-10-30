KDE's Plasma Mobile Roadmap From A Feature Phone To A Full-Featured Smartphone

Longtime KDE developer Sebastian Kügler has posted a Plasma Mobile roadmap of sorts for those interested in the direction of this mobile KDE stack.
His roadmap basically covers they are done with their initial "prototype" and currently pursuing the requirements for Plasma Mobile to be fitting for a feature phone. Following that, they will pursue basic smartphone capabilities while their further out goal is for Plasma Mobile to be ready as a featured smartphone.
No timeline for these different milestones were provided as it's all contingent upon the community coming forward and engaging with KDE to get this work completed. Beyond that, they'll ship "when it’s ready".
The basic KDE Plasma Mobile roadmap posted today can be found on Sebas' blog.
It will be interesting to see how KDE Plasma Mobile evolves over 2018 as well as GNOME Shell efforts for seeing which software stack will be ready first for shipping on the Librem 5 smartphone.
