KDE's Plasma Mobile Roadmap From A Feature Phone To A Full-Featured Smartphone
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 31 October 2017 at 12:16 PM EDT. 10 Comments
KDE --
Longtime KDE developer Sebastian Kügler has posted a Plasma Mobile roadmap of sorts for those interested in the direction of this mobile KDE stack.

His roadmap basically covers they are done with their initial "prototype" and currently pursuing the requirements for Plasma Mobile to be fitting for a feature phone. Following that, they will pursue basic smartphone capabilities while their further out goal is for Plasma Mobile to be ready as a featured smartphone.

No timeline for these different milestones were provided as it's all contingent upon the community coming forward and engaging with KDE to get this work completed. Beyond that, they'll ship "when it’s ready".

The basic KDE Plasma Mobile roadmap posted today can be found on Sebas' blog.

It will be interesting to see how KDE Plasma Mobile evolves over 2018 as well as GNOME Shell efforts for seeing which software stack will be ready first for shipping on the Librem 5 smartphone.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KWin Maintainer On KDE Wayland Remains Uninterested In NVIDIA's Driver
KDE Server Decoration Protocol Proposed For Wayland-Protocols
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
KDE Frameworks 5.39 Brings KWayland, Kirigami Updates
KDE Celebrates Its 21st Birthday
KDE Plasma 5.12 Pushing For "An Awesome Release On Wayland"
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance