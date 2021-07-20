KDE Plasma Mobile 21.07 Released With More Responsive Shell, Fixes
The folks working on KDE's mobile efforts have released Plasma Mobile 21.07 as the newest feature release.

Plasma Mobile 21.07 comes with a number of improvements over prior releases. Among the changes with Plasma Mobile 21.07 include:

- The shell is now more responsive, particularly around the top panel.

- The KDE Plasma Mobile Dialer has various fixes.

- UI improvements to their SMS app.

- The KWeather plasmoid has been overhauled.

- Many enhancements to Kasts as Plasma Mobile's podcasting app.

More details on this 21.07 update for Plasma Mobile can be found via the project's site at Plasma-Mobile.org.
