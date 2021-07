The folks working on KDE's mobile efforts have released Plasma Mobile 21.07 as the newest feature release.Plasma Mobile 21.07 comes with a number of improvements over prior releases. Among the changes with Plasma Mobile 21.07 include:- The shell is now more responsive, particularly around the top panel.- The KDE Plasma Mobile Dialer has various fixes.- UI improvements to their SMS app.- The KWeather plasmoid has been overhauled.- Many enhancements to Kasts as Plasma Mobile's podcasting app.More details on this 21.07 update for Plasma Mobile can be found via the project's site at Plasma-Mobile.org