Plasma 5.23 Lands More Last-Minute Fixes To Avoid Wayland Crashes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 October 2021 at 05:31 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Plasma 5.23 stable is due to be released in two weeks while until then KDE developers are scurrying to land more fixes in this next desktop update.

This past week KDE Plasma 5.23 has seen many more fixes, especially as it concerns the Plasma Wayland session and in particular addressing a number of crash fixes for the KWin compositor. Some of the changes that landed in the KDE space this past week includes:

- Fast user switching now works under Plasma 5.23's Wayland session.

- KWin will no longer sometimes crash with the Plasma Wayland session when select apps display context menus or other pop-ups.

- KWin will no longer crash when logging out frequently from the Plasma Wayland session.

- KWin will no longer crash when waking up the system and using a NVIDIA GPU under the Plasma Wayland session.

- Idle detection for automatic screen locking works more reliably now under the Plasma Wayland session.

- Konsole now supports changing the color scheme of the app itself, independent of the system wide color scheme.

More details on the KDE changes and fixes of the week can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
