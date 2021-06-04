KDE Gears Up For The Plasma 5.22 Release Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 5 June 2021 at 05:51 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Next week will mark the release of the Plasma 5.22 desktop with its Wayland support now much more mature alongside various performance improvements and a variety of other enhancements. Plasma 5.22 is a big step forward while already some feature work is going into Plasma 5.23 and the next round of KDE application updates.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary. Among the highlights for this week in leading up to the Plasma 5.22 debut include:

- Plasma 5.23 will allow globally disabling IPv6 within the network GUI settings.

- Konsole 21.08 will allow setting your default shell to one that has fewer than three letters, such as just "sh" which was previously rejected over length.

- Plasma 5.22 when applying a new global theme that includes a new color scheme it will be correctly applied.

- GPU statistics are now only shown in the Plasma 5.22 System Monitor when they are supported by your GPU/driver.

- Version 1.2 of KDE's Matrix chat application NeoChat debuted this week.

- Lots of other bug fixes and polishing for Plasma 5.22 and future releases.

More details on this week's enhancements via Nate's blog.
