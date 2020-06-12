KDE Developers Begin Working More On Plasma 5.20 Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 June 2020 at 06:40 AM EDT. 7 Comments
Given this week's successful launch of Plasma 5.19, KDE developers have begun focusing more work on Plasma 5.20 as the desktop's next feature release.

Since last month there had already been some work started on Plasma 5.20 given the 5.19 branching, but now with 5.19.0 out the door there are more developers eyeing up work to get done for the Plasma 5.20 desktop release.

KDE developer Nate Graham put out his customary weekly recap of KDE development activities and some of the milestones for this past week included:

- The ability to tile a window to a corner by invoking two edge tiling shortcuts within a one second period.

- Middle-clicking on the system tray notification icon can be used to enter/exit the do-not-disturb mode.

- Support for configuring the file size limits for displaying thumbnail previews on local and remote files based on file type.

- Various user interface improvements.

- The Okular presentation mode toolbar now appears better on HiDPI displays.

- Multi-monitor and Wayland improvements for Yakuake.

- A fix for a common crash in Qt applications when quitting.

More details on this week's KDE activity via Nate's blog.
