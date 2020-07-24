KDE Plasma 5.20 To Bring Working Screen Recording / Screencasting On Wayland
KDE Plasma 5.20 is bringing an important feature in further closing the gap between Wayland and X11 feature parity... Finally there will be working screen recording and screencasting on Wayland for compatible applications.

KDE Plasma now has the protocol coverage in place that is based on Pipewire for allowing the management of video feeds and requesting output / window streams. With this applications like OBS Studio will now be able to record the screen under the Wayland session come Plasma 5.20.

KDE Plasma 5.20 with Klipper now also uses the Wayland clipboard with shared clipboard functionality working and putting that also on par with the X11 experience.

Plasma 5.20 is also now remembering the last-used keyboard layout on Wayland and various other improvements in tow. More details on these KDE improvements that came together over the past week can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
