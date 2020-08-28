KDE Plasma 5.20 Will Alert You If Your Disk Is Failing
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 29 August 2020 at 09:01 AM EDT. 11 Comments
KDE's Plasma 5.20 desktop picked up a number of new features this week.

Most exciting to some is that Plasma 5.20 will begin monitoring S.M.A.R.T. data in an attempt to detect if your HDD/SSD is failing. This feature stems from a decade old feature request for propagating the SMART information through KDE. Finally with Plasma 5.20 that is happening with the new Plasma Disks code.

Also landing this week for KDE to end out August includes:

- Improved appearance of GTK applications with the Breeze GTK theme.

- The KDE Partition Manager will no longer fail at creating a single EXT4 partition on unformatted SD cards.

- Ark uses less memory now while extracting files.

- Restoring support for global shortcuts to launch third-party apps.

- Various configuration improvements.

- A number of user interface improvements.

More details via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham who continues providing weekly KDE development summaries.
