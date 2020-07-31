KDE Developers End July With More Improvements For Plasma 5.20
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 August 2020 at 08:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Even with everything going on in the world around the coronavirus and warm summer temperatures, KDE developers continue making improvements on their desktop stack, including around Wayland support.

This past week in the KDE world wasn't one of the busiest, but they still are making steadfast work on Plasma 5.20. Some of their accomplishments for the week include:

- With Dolphin 20.12, MP4 video files will show an embedded cover art image where available.

- Plasma 5.20's Task Manager will default to cycling through child tasks when clicking on a grouped task.

- The KDE System Settings Accessibility page is now working on Wayland with Plasma 5.20.

- Various fixes for Elisa and other programs.

More details on this week's KDE development activities via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham who continues doing a great job on the weekly development summaries.
