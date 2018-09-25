The State Of Wayland Support For KDE Plasma 5.14
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 25 September 2018 at 09:43 AM EDT. 5 Comments
KDE --
KDE developer Roman Gilg has shared the current state of Wayland support for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.14 release as well as an outlook to improvements on the horizon.

The latest code in the works (awaiting review) has support for drag and drop between native Wayland clients and XWayland clients. Pointer locking and confinement has been merged for Plasma 5.14. There are also input handling improvements and other work.

What hasn't made the cut for Plasma 5.14 is generic gamma color correction on a per display basis. There is also low-level work still need to happen to better handle multiple monitors/outputs running at different frequencies, FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync support, and other improvements. Roman will be at XDC2018 to further discuss the KDE Wayland work.

Also on the way for Plasma 5.15 will be the Wayland remote desktop support should be in good order by that point.

More details on Roman's blog.

Plasma 5.14.0 is scheduled for release on 9 October.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Good Support For Wayland Remote Desktop Handling On Track For KDE Plasma 5.15
KDE's Dolphin File Manager Can Now Show LibreOffice Document Previews
KMail Now Supports A Unified Inbox While KDE Keeps Getting Polished
KDE's Elisa Music Player 0.3 Enters Beta
KDE Plasma 5.14 Beta Brings Many Improvements, Especially Wayland Polishing
KDE Frameworks 5.50 Brings Big Updates For KTextEditor, Improvements To KWayland
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue