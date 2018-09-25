KDE developer Roman Gilg has shared the current state of Wayland support for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.14 release as well as an outlook to improvements on the horizon.
The latest code in the works (awaiting review) has support for drag and drop between native Wayland clients and XWayland clients. Pointer locking and confinement has been merged for Plasma 5.14. There are also input handling improvements and other work.
What hasn't made the cut for Plasma 5.14 is generic gamma color correction on a per display basis. There is also low-level work still need to happen to better handle multiple monitors/outputs running at different frequencies, FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync support, and other improvements. Roman will be at XDC2018 to further discuss the KDE Wayland work.
Also on the way for Plasma 5.15 will be the Wayland remote desktop support should be in good order by that point.
More details on Roman's blog.
Plasma 5.14.0 is scheduled for release on 9 October.
