KDE Plasma 5.13 Is Getting Further Polished Ahead Of Its June Release
15 April 2018
KDE Plasma 5.13 will be starting up even faster, focusing more on Wayland improvements, improved monitor hot-plugging, GTK global menu support, and a lot of polishing throughout.

KDE developer Nathan Graham has summarized some of the very latest happenings going on, particularly for the Plasma 5.13 desktop due out in June. Landing this week is a new on-screen display for when new audio sources are now active on the KDE desktop for example when a Bluetooth headset is now setup and working. Plasma 5.13 also restores support for copying date/time from the clock widget, at least one crash fix, etc. KDE Frameworks 5.46 has also been getting a number of improvements as well as KDE Applications 18.04.

Those wishing to learn more about what all is being polished up in the KDE stack this spring can see Graham's post detailing the weekly progress. KDE Plasma 5.13.0 is due for release on 12 June while the KDE Applications 18.04 release is set for next week on 19 April.
