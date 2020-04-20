Pixman 0.40 Released As First Update In A Year For This Key Library For The Linux Desktop
There is finally a new update to Pixman, the pixel manipulation library relied upon by Cairo and the X.Org Server most notably but also other Linux desktop software. Pixman 0.40 brings with it many changes given the year in development since the project's last point release.

Among the changes to find with Pixman 0.40 are:

- Meson build system improvements, including under Windows.

- Supporting optimizations on Hygon Dhyana processors to match what is enabled for Intel/AMD CPUs.

- ARM optimizations are now enabled for the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita.

- A few Loongson fixes/improvements.

- Various demo and test improvements.

More details on the changes to find with the Pixman 0.40 library update via the X.org mailing list.
