Pixman 0.38 Released With Meson Build System Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 February 2019 at 09:10 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Pixman 0.38 is out this morning to kick off a new week of open-source software releases. Pixman is the pixel manipulation library used by the X.Org Server, Cairo, and other Linux software projects.

The Pixman 0.38 release isn't the most exciting update and in fact only a handful of changes over Pixman 0.36 from last November, which itself was the first update to this library in three years. Pixman doesn't see too much activity these days thanks in part to more software using Vulkan and OpenGL to benefit from GPU hardware acceleration. The two primary changes of Pixman 0.38.0 is introducing Meson build system support and implementing floating point gradient computation.

For the 0.38 release, the Autotools build system support is still around but if Pixman follows the trend of other FreeDesktop.org projects, in the next release or two that support is likely to be dropped thanks to unifying around Meson.

Details on the floating point gradient computation changes via this commit as well as a change for using maximum precision in the computations.

More details on Pixman 0.38 via the Pixman project repository.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Facebook Releases HHVM 4.0 With PHP No Longer Supported
PyPy 7.0 Released - The Alternative Python Interpreter Now With Alpha 3.6 Support
KiCad Open-Source PCB Design Software Keeps Working Towards Its Next Big Release
RustPython Is Implementing Python 3 Within Rust
GStreamer Has An Exciting 2019 Planned With Some Big Features
WireHub Is Building Off WireGuard With Decentralized, P2P Secure Overlay Networks
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
Using LLVM Clang To Compile The Linux Kernel Is Heating Up Again Thanks To Google
There's Finally A GUI For Manipulating Intel CPU Voltages Under Linux