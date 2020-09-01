Pitivi 2020.09 is now available (well, actually, was tagged ten days ago but only announced today) as the first release for this GNOME video editor solution since Pitivi 0.999 back in August 2018.
Given two years have passed since the previous Pitivi release, Pitivi 2020.09 is bringing with it many improvements and quite significantly better stability. Pitivi 2020.09 ships with "a ridiculous number" of new features, many bugs have been fixed with the GStreamer Editing Services, and more. They now feel GStreamer Editing Services has reached "1.0" status even though they aren't officially declaring such a version.
Among the Pitivi 2020.09 features are a plugin system, new video effects, timeline markers, user-interface and workflow improvements, a refactored media library, new keyboard shortcuts, and much more.
More details on Pitivi 2020.09 via Pitivi.org.
The GNOME video editing crew is now working towards Pitivi 2020.12 as their next release where they have a number of additional enhancements planned.
