PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 4 September 2020 at 01:51 PM EDT. 1 Comment
PipeWire as the Red Hat led project for better audio/video stream management server on the Linux desktop is getting into increasingly great shape. This forward-looking solution that handles PulseAudio/JACK use-cases as well as pleasant integration with the likes of Wayland and Flatpak is ready to take on more user testing.

PipeWire lead developer Wim Taymans feels that the code is at a state where "PulseAudio, JACK and ALSA backends being usable if not 100% feature complete yet." It's in good enough shape that he and others on the Red Hat desktop team are hoping to see more user testing happen with the latest PipeWire code.

PipeWire now has a full functioning session manager with Wireplumber, human-redable handling of audio devices, support for creating audio sink devices with JACK, support for creating devices with GStreamer, and other recent improvements.

PipeWire is fully open-source, of course, while for Fedora users running the latest Fedora Workstation there are easy binary available for testing.

More details on testing PipeWire with Fedora or as to its current state, see Christian Schaller's blog.
