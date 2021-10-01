Red Hat / Fedora To Focus On Driving New Linux Video Improvements Around PipeWire
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 1 October 2021 at 01:51 PM EDT. 3 Comments
PipeWire from the start was designed around handling the needs of both audio and video streams on Linux. While PipeWire is already in use for screencasting/recording under Wayland and working with Flatpak'ed applications, recently much of PipeWire's focus has been on addressing the use-cases of JACK and PulseAudio on the sound side. Now that the audio support is in quite good shape, Red Hat engineers are back to focusing on improvements to the video support.

As part of bolstering the Linux multimedia stack, Red Hat is going to be working on a fresh round of video feature work to PipeWire led by its founder Wim Taymans. In particular, the area they will be focusing on is improving the video capture support on Linux.

Long story short, they will be working on libcamera integration for PipeWire, maturing the GStreamer elements for PipeWire, collaborating with Google Chrome/Chromium and Mozilla Firefox on using PipeWire for their web camera integration, and other initiatives.

Red Hat meanwhile is looking for support from the community around testing of this forthcoming code as well as developer feedback.

Red Hat's Christian Schaller has written a blog post outlining their new video plans around PipeWire.
