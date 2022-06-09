PipeWire 0.3.52 Released To Continue Enhancing Linux Audio/Video Streams
Written by Michael Larabel in PipeWire on 9 June 2022
PipeWire 0.3.52 was released today as the newest version of this open-source server for handling audio/video streams on the Linux desktop and increasingly being used now as a replacement for PulseAudio.

PipeWire 0.3.52 adds 44.1KHz to the allowed sample rates, PipeWire Streams now allocate less resources, bug fixes to avoid server crashes, Bluetooth support for the LC3plus vendor codec, and other changes.

PipeWire's Pulse-Server for PulseAudio support continues seeing much work. This version adds an initial stream latency property so that devices can be started with a reasonably accurate latency. There is also a change to fix capturing audio from multiple tabs in Chrome, continued reworking of the module handling, and other fixes.

For PipeWire's ALSA support, the capture and playback nodes are now assumed to use a different clock and will activate the adaptive re-sampler when linked. In turn this is said to provide a better out-of-the-box experience for most devices.

There are also fixes to the integration for JACK, GStreamer, and more. The pw-cat utility can also now make use of stdin and stdout data.

PipeWire 0.3.52 is available from FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
