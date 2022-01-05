PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes

2022 will hopefully be the year that PipeWire becomes commonplace on desktop Linux distributions for managing both audio/video streams. New PipeWire releases come quick in working to address remaining gaps in this Red Hat led solution and ensuring it can fulfill the use-cases previously handled by the likes of PulseAudio and JACK.
PipeWire 0.3.43 is out today as the latest significant point release for fixing outstanding issues and other compatibility improvements particularly around the JACK/ALSA/PulseAudio handling. Some of the PipeWire 0.3.43 changes include:
- Flatpak apps such as the Ardour digital audio workstation can now remove links again.
- Many fixes to the PulseAudio server code, including lower memory usage and possible crash fixes.
- Quantum and rate changes are now applied immediately when the driver is idle.
- The ALSA code now allows multi-rate handling by default. The ALSA code also has improved latency for USB devices.
- PulseAudio server code should improve handling of more than 32 audio channels.
The full list of PipeWire 0.3.43 changes can be found via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
3 Comments