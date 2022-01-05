PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 5 January 2022 at 09:00 AM EST. 3 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
2022 will hopefully be the year that PipeWire becomes commonplace on desktop Linux distributions for managing both audio/video streams. New PipeWire releases come quick in working to address remaining gaps in this Red Hat led solution and ensuring it can fulfill the use-cases previously handled by the likes of PulseAudio and JACK.

PipeWire 0.3.43 is out today as the latest significant point release for fixing outstanding issues and other compatibility improvements particularly around the JACK/ALSA/PulseAudio handling. Some of the PipeWire 0.3.43 changes include:

- Flatpak apps such as the Ardour digital audio workstation can now remove links again.

- Many fixes to the PulseAudio server code, including lower memory usage and possible crash fixes.

- Quantum and rate changes are now applied immediately when the driver is idle.

- The ALSA code now allows multi-rate handling by default. The ALSA code also has improved latency for USB devices.

- PulseAudio server code should improve handling of more than 32 audio channels.

The full list of PipeWire 0.3.43 changes can be found via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
3 Comments
Related News
Avidemux 2.8 Released For This Simple, Open-Source Video Editor
PipeWire 0.3.41 Offers Improved Flatpak & JACK Compatibility, Apple AirPlay Streaming
Experimental FFmpeg Code For Vulkan Acceleration
PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility
Rav1e 0.5 Brings More Speed-Ups For This Rust AV1 Encoder
MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts