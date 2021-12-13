PipeWire 0.3.41 Offers Improved Flatpak & JACK Compatibility, Apple AirPlay Streaming
PipeWire 0.3.41 is out as the newest version of this increasingly-used Linux audio/video stream server solution.

PipeWire 0.3.41 delivers on improved compatibility with Flatpak sandboxed applications, continued work on enhancing JACK compatibility, OBS can now capture from monitor devices again when using the WirePlumber manager, memory leak fixes, and improved buffer memory allocation.

PipeWire 0.3.41 also adds a new RAOP module (raop-sink and raop-discover) that can be used for streaming to Apple AirPlay devices. The echo-cancel module also has voice-detection enabled now.

Downloads and the full change-log on PipeWire 0.3.41 via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
