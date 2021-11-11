PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 11 November 2021 at 01:40 PM EST. 9 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
PipeWire 0.3.40 is out today with various bug fixes but also a number of improvements.

PipeWire 0.3.40 continues work on enhancing its JACK compatibility with better matching that sound server's behavior and reworking other code. There are also a number of fixes to its PulseAudio server code.

PipeWire 0.3.40 also now incrementally negotiates a supported format combination to come up with the optimal format/modifier configuration supported. There are also many BSD fixes, compilation fixes when building under Clang, and a number of other improvements.

More details on all of the improvements and fixes to find with PipeWire 0.3.40 via FreeDesktop.org.
9 Comments
Related News
Rav1e 0.5 Brings More Speed-Ups For This Rust AV1 Encoder
MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player
PipeWire 0.3.39 Brings Libcamera Plugin Improvements, Better Compatibility For JACK Apps
AV1 Codec Library libaom v3.2 Brings More Performance Optimizations
SALSA Back In Development As A Small ALSA Library For Linux Systems
Linux 5.16 Aims For Better USB Low-Latency Audio Playback
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine