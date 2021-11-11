PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility

PipeWire 0.3.40 is out today with various bug fixes but also a number of improvements.
PipeWire 0.3.40 continues work on enhancing its JACK compatibility with better matching that sound server's behavior and reworking other code. There are also a number of fixes to its PulseAudio server code.
PipeWire 0.3.40 also now incrementally negotiates a supported format combination to come up with the optimal format/modifier configuration supported. There are also many BSD fixes, compilation fixes when building under Clang, and a number of other improvements.
More details on all of the improvements and fixes to find with PipeWire 0.3.40 via FreeDesktop.org.
