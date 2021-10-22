PipeWire 0.3.39 Brings Libcamera Plugin Improvements, Better Compatibility For JACK Apps
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 October 2021 at 01:43 PM EDT. 2 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
PipeWire 0.3.39 was released on Thursday as the newest update to this audio/video stream solution for Linux systems that continues proving itself capable of replacing the roles of JACK and PulseAudio, among other use-cases.

PipeWire 0.3.39 continues improving compatibility with JACK applications, offers better Bluetooth device compatibility with more devices now working, its libcamera plug-in has been improved upon, an LD_PRELOAD V4L2 emulation library for running some existing V4L2 targeted applications on top of PipeWire, and the media-session has been moved into a separate module to further its deprecation in favoring it be replaced by WirePlumber.

PipeWire 0.3.39 also has compilation fixes for ARM, support to compile without D-Bus support, and various other enhancements and fixes.

More details on PipeWire 0.3.39 via FreeDesktop.org's GitLab.
2 Comments
Related News
AV1 Codec Library libaom v3.2 Brings More Performance Optimizations
SALSA Back In Development As A Small ALSA Library For Linux Systems
Linux 5.16 Aims For Better USB Low-Latency Audio Playback
Red Hat / Fedora To Focus On Driving New Linux Video Improvements Around PipeWire
Dav1d 0.9.2 Released With More SSSE3, SSE4, AVX2, NEON Optimizations
AMD Van Gogh Audio Driver Lands For Linux 5.15
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released With GBM Support
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE
AMD Finally Enabling PSR By Default For Newer Hardware With Linux 5.16