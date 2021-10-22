PipeWire 0.3.39 Brings Libcamera Plugin Improvements, Better Compatibility For JACK Apps

PipeWire 0.3.39 was released on Thursday as the newest update to this audio/video stream solution for Linux systems that continues proving itself capable of replacing the roles of JACK and PulseAudio, among other use-cases.
PipeWire 0.3.39 continues improving compatibility with JACK applications, offers better Bluetooth device compatibility with more devices now working, its libcamera plug-in has been improved upon, an LD_PRELOAD V4L2 emulation library for running some existing V4L2 targeted applications on top of PipeWire, and the media-session has been moved into a separate module to further its deprecation in favoring it be replaced by WirePlumber.
PipeWire 0.3.39 also has compilation fixes for ARM, support to compile without D-Bus support, and various other enhancements and fixes.
More details on PipeWire 0.3.39 via FreeDesktop.org's GitLab.
2 Comments