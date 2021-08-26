PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
PipeWire, for managing audio/video streams on Linux and proving itself to be a viable replacement to PulseAudio and JACK, is out with a new update.

Just three weeks after PipeWire 0.3.33, the PipeWire 0.3.34 release occurred today with bug fixes and other improvements. PipeWire 0.3.34 fixes some "critical issues" in the prior release around some devices not showing up and default devices being lost. PipeWire 0.3.34 also now handles consumer driver streams to ensure the producer v-sync to the consumer monitor for headless setups, improved stream routing, Bluetooth battery status handling improvements, the ability to configure the internal latency of ALSA devices, and a fast convolver added to implement virtual surround sinks or reverbs.

PipeWire 0.3.34 also has several device-specific additions/improvements, the PulseAudio server has support for handling of S/PDIF formats, stability improvements for the JACK support, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the PipeWire 0.3.34 changes via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
