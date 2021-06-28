PipeWire 0.3.31 is out today as the newest version of this audio and video streams server for the Linux desktop that is becoming a viable replacement to the likes of JACK and PulseAudio.
With today's PipeWire 0.3.31 release there are new PulseAudio modules ported over, the JACK support has seen "massive stability improvements", various crashes and lockups have been resolved, a Bluetooth hardware database is now used for disabling non-working features on select devices, scheduling quantum and rate can be changed dynamically, and many other changes throughout the code-base. PipeWire 0.3.1 also now properly checks metadata permissions, there is an infinite loop fix within its audio converter code, and improved latency reporting.
Downloads and more details on PipeWire 0.3.31 via FreeDesktop.org. This new PipeWire release is available already for Fedora users here. There is also the PipeWire PPA for Ubuntu users.
Also on the matter of PipeWire performance, its latency numbers were recently updated on the PipeWire Wiki for those interested.
