PipeWire 0.3.28 Released With More PulseAudio Modules Implemented
20 May 2021
PipeWire continues to be on an upward trajectory for managing Linux audio/video streams and becoming a viable replacement now to PulseAudio and JACK on the Linux desktop.

PipeWire is already being used by default with Fedora 34 in place of PulseAudio and is overall in good shape. Out this week is PipeWire 0.3.28 that implements yet more functionality -- namely, many more PulseAudio modules being implemented. PipeWire now implements the PulseAudio modules of module-ladspa-sink, module-ladspa-source, module-pipe-sink, module-tunnel-sink, module-tunnel-source, and module-zeroconf-discover.

PipeWire 0.3.28 also implements freewheeling support needed to export projects in the Ardour digital audio workstation, a new filter-chain module, configuration file handling improvements, and a number of bug fixes.

More details on the PipeWire 0.3.28 changes via PipeWire on GitHub.

Learn more about the history and current capabilities of PipeWire via this recent PW interview.
