Just ahead of the Fedora Workstation 34 release where it will be the first major Linux distribution using PipeWire as a modern alternative to PulseAudio and JACK, PipeWire 0.3.26 is now available as the newest big feature release for this audio/video stream server for the modern Linux desktop.
PipeWire 0.3.26 features many Bluetooth audio support improvements, including support for hardware volumes. PipeWire 0.3.26 also now has support for 64 channel devices. There is also I18n support now for translations with the initial translations being ported over from PulseAudio.
Also new with this PipeWire release is the pw-link tool. The pw-link is for listing and monitoring ports and being able to list/monitor/create/destroy links between those ports.
PipeWire 0.3.26 is rounded out by various fixes, better support for running within virtual machines, logind support, PulseAudio server improvements, and other changes.
Downloads and more details on PipeWire 0.3.26 via FreeDesktop.org.
