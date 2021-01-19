Pioneer DJM-750 DJ Mixer Handling For Linux Is En Route

With Linux 5.11 came Pioneer DDJ-RR DJ controller support while for Linux 5.12 additional Pioneer DJ equipment will be supported.
The latest Pioneer DJ kit to be supported by the Linux kernel is the Pioneer DJM-750 digital audio mixer. The Pioneer DJM-750 is a 4-channel mixer with built-in 24-bit / 96 kHz USB sound card and the same 32-bit DSP found in Pioneer's higher end models like the DJM-900NXS.
Pricing on the Pioneer DJM-750 series can easily exceed one thousand dollars. For Linux to support the USB audio interface of this 4-channel performance DJ mixer required adding new quirks to the kernel's USB audio code. With that all channels should be working and the device behaving as expected.
With the quirks addition having been added to the Linux sound's "for-next" Git branch, this makes it material for the Linux 5.12 merge window that will take place in February.
Add A Comment