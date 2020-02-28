The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
For those that have managed to get their hands on the Pinebook Pro as the $199 ARM 64-bit laptop powered by a Rockchip RK3399 SoC and with 4GB of RAM, 1080p panel, 64GB eMMC, and other decent features for the price, mainline Linux kernel support could be in order possibly even for Linux 5.7.

While the Pinebook Pro is happily running various Linux distributions and BSDs, this 14-inch ARMv8 laptop doesn't yet have mainline kernel support for lack of the DeviceTree bits. But Tobias Schramm of the Manjaro camp on Friday sent out the latest patches adding support for the Pinebook Pro. The patches provide the needed DTS bindings for this Rockchip powered laptop.

Assuming no issues come up, there still is enough time that the support could make it for the Linux 5.7 cycle with its merge window kicking off in about one month.
