The Pine64 PineTab Could Soon Be Running Nicely Off The Mainline Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 11 January 2020 at 06:49 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
One of the many devices being pursued by the PINE64 crew is the PineTab open-source ARM 64-bit tablet. Thanks to being another Allwinner A64 product and not using any too bleeding edge tech, the PineTab has patches available to get it running off a mainline Linux kernel.

Announced back in 2019, the PineTab tablet is similar to the original Pinebook and features a quad-core Allwinner A64, 2GB LPDDR3, 10-inch 720p display, 64GB eMMC, USB 2.0, and all the other basics.

Posted on Friday were 5 patches that appear to iron out most of the support for the mainline kernel. With the A64 SoC support and other bits already in place, the only work required are adding some DeviceTree bindings, adding the MIPI-DSI panel used, and then it should basically be good to go at least with all key functionality.

Developer Icenowy Zheng wrote, "Thanks to the community's contributions these years, we now have most of the functionalities of the tablet available in this device tree."

If these patches get picked up soon enough, we could potentially see them queued as part of the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel.
Add A Comment
Related News
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Rockchip PX30 Display Support Coming With Linux 5.6
Linux Kernel Preparations For RISC-V Vector ISA Support
WiFi 6E Opens Up WiFi To 6GHz Operation
Dell Finally Rolls Out XPS 13 Developer Edition With Ice Lake, Fingerprint Reader
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Recommend Using ZFS On Linux
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Systemd Will Be Working To Improve Out-Of-Memory Linux Handling With Facebook OOMD
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork
Fedora 32 Looking At Using EarlyOOM By Default To Better Deal With Low Memory Situations