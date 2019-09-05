PinePhone Remains On Track For Shipping In The Months Ahead

The open-source minded PinePhone is sitll on track for shipping in the months ahead and its software side is coming along nicely with the ability to run UBports Ubuntu Touch, Sailfish OS, postmarketOS, KDE Plasma Mobile, and other options.
The PINE64 crew confirmed today that the PinePhone is still on track for shipping soon with its Allwinner A64 SoC. While the A64 with its four Cortex-A53 cores and Mali 400 graphics isn't impressive by today's standards, the PinePhone does remain an interesting beast in targeting the $150 USD price point compared to the much more expensive pricing on the likes of the Librem 5. The PinePhone's ability already to run multiple Linux distributions makes it an interesting low-end device as well.
Besides the A64 SoC, the PinePhone specs remain with 2GB of LPDDR3 memory, 1440x720 5.9-inch display, microSD slot + 16GB eMMC, USB-C, and other standard smartphone features.
By early 2020, the crew is confident that "everyone interested in a Linux phone will be able to purchase one." A bleeding edge production run of the PinePhone will begin next month with deliveries starting in November while a second bleeding-edge run should also be completed and delivered by Christmas. The commercial-scale PinePhone is set for March 2020.
Those wishing to learn more about the state of the PinePhone on both the hardware and software fronts can see today's PINE64.org blog post.
1 Comment