PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 October 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT.
The PinePhone Pro is being announced this morning as the organization's new smartphone building upon the successes and experience of the original PinePhone Linux smartphone.

The PinePhone Pro is a more polished Linux smartphone that is powered by a Rockchip hexa-core 1.5GHz SoC, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 128GB of eMMC flash stoage, 13MP + 5MP cameras, and a display completed with using Corning Gorilla Glass 4.


The company explained in their advanced press release:
We wanted the PinePhone Pro to reflect its status as a pro-grade device while maintaining perfect compatibility with all existing PinePhone peripherals. The PinePhone Pro uses the same pogo-pin systems and back cover attachment as the original PinePhone, making it compatible with all existing add-ons. The keyboard, PineDio LoRa, fingerprint reader and wireless charging cases will all work with the PinePhone Pro. Hardware privacy dip switches for the cameras, the microphone, WiFi & BT, headphone jack (enabling UART) and the LTE modem (including GPS) are accessible under the back cover, just as on the original PinePhone.


The PinePhone Pro will cost $399 USD and pre-orders are beginning now. The initial batch of pre-orders is encouraged for developers.


Learn more about this open, nice Linux smartphone offering at PINE64.org.
