PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD

For those interested in benchmarks of the $99+ PineBook ARM Linux laptop, more results continue to be uploaded on OpenBenchmarking.org.
The PineBook as a refresher is a 11.6" or 14" laptop with quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB eMMC, 802.11n WiFi + Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0 ports, microSD, a full-size keyboard, and a basic 10000mAH battery. For the price of the assembled laptop at just $99 USD isn't bad at all especially with reportedly nice build quality.
This latest creation from the PINE64 crew though has been sold-out for the time being. I don't have my hands on a PineBook for testing but more Phoronix Test Suite users have been uploading their own PineBook benchmarks to OpenBenchmarking.org.
Those wanting to see PineBook benchmarks can do so via the OpenBenchmarking.org search page. Or for those wanting to see how their own Linux system(s) compare to the Pinebook performance can e.g. run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1912314-HU-PINEBOOKW86 for your own fully-automated, side-by-side benchmark comparison.
