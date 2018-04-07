Pidgin 2.13 Linux Desktop Instant Messaging Client Released
Desktop-based instant messaging clients are becoming increasingly rare in the age of mobile apps and browser-based alternatives, but Pidgin formerly known as GAIM continues moving along albeit slowly. Recently the Pidgin 2.13.0 release happened without much attention.

Pidgin 2.13 was released back in March with a number of bug fixes, better support for dark themes, improved transparency handling, API updates, and more but it was mostly just about fixing a number of bugs. Pidgin 2.13.0 had been the first update in one year since Pidgin 2.12.

There is the change-log as well as bug/task list about the 2.13.0 release.

Sadly, work on Pidgin 3.0 is still dragging along. They are making some good headway though and if you are interested in a rundown of the changes for this release, see this bug/task list for some of their 3.0 plans.

The new Pidgin 2.13 release can be downloaded at Pidgin.im.

Do you still use Pidgin or other desktop IM applications? Let us know in the forums.
