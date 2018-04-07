Desktop-based instant messaging clients are becoming increasingly rare in the age of mobile apps and browser-based alternatives, but Pidgin formerly known as GAIM continues moving along albeit slowly. Recently the Pidgin 2.13.0 release happened without much attention.
Pidgin 2.13 was released back in March with a number of bug fixes, better support for dark themes, improved transparency handling, API updates, and more but it was mostly just about fixing a number of bugs. Pidgin 2.13.0 had been the first update in one year since Pidgin 2.12.
There is the change-log as well as bug/task list about the 2.13.0 release.
Sadly, work on Pidgin 3.0 is still dragging along. They are making some good headway though and if you are interested in a rundown of the changes for this release, see this bug/task list for some of their 3.0 plans.
The new Pidgin 2.13 release can be downloaded at Pidgin.im.
Do you still use Pidgin or other desktop IM applications?
