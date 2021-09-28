Picolibc Continues Maturing As Very Lightweight C Library For The Embedded World
28 September 2021
While Keith Packard is known for his work on X11/X.Org, the past few years he has also been developing Picolibc as a C library intended for embedded systems. He also recently jumped from SiFive to Amazon and appears at the ecommerce giant to be working on Picolibc in an official capacity, presumably for use on Amazon's growing hardware devices.

Keith packard presented virtually yesterday for the Linux Foundation's Open-Source Summit North America on Picolibc in an Amazon capacity. Picolibc 1.0 released back in 2019 and we've covered it a few times since while this was the first status update we've heard on the project for 2021.


Picolibc continues maturing and focusing on the needs of today's lightweight embedded systems while leveraging some code from newlib. Picolibc is BSD-licensed.

Those interested in Keith's presentation on Picolibc can see the slides if missing the virtual event yesterday. Picolibc for those interested is hosted on GitHub.
