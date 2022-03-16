Picolibc 1.7.5 Released For Embedded Systems With Limited RAM

Keith Packard continues developing Picolibc as his C standard library alternative to the likes of Musl and uClibc for a libc implementation that runs well on embedded hardware, especially for platforms with limited amounts of RAM.
Packard has been developing Picolibc for four years now as this C library that started off as a project derived from Newlib and AVR's libc. This week marked the release of Picolibc 1.7.5 as the newest feature update.
Picolibc 1.7.5 fixes support for running on big endian systems, big endian PowerPC is now considered supported, adds Motorola 68000 "m68k" CPU architecture support for interested users, fixes building on Arm Cortex-A9, support for multiple build styles of Picolibc within one binary package, and a variety of different bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on Picolibc 1.7.5 via GitHub.
